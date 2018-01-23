× Bicyclist hit, killed crossing Friars Road

SAN DIEGO — A homeless man in his 50s was killed Tuesday evening when he was struck by a car while riding his bicycle in Mission Valley.

The crash was reported at 6:15 p.m. in the 8800 block of Friars Road, said San Diego police Sgt. Michael Tansey.

The bicyclist was wearing all dark clothing and riding his bicycle when he crossed Friars Road outside of a crosswalk, Tansey said.

A 51-year-old man driving a green 2000 Subaru sedan was unable to see the bicyclist and could not stop in time to avoid striking him, Tansey said.

The bicyclist, who was determined to be at fault in the crash, was taken to a hospital where he died, police said.

The driver remained at the scene and alcohol and drugs were not believed to be factors in the crash.