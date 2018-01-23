2-year-old child among injured in wrong-way crash in Vista

VISTA, Calif. – Five people were injured in Vista when a wrong-way driver with a 2-year-old child in his car slammed head-on into a pickup truck, authorities said Tuesday.

The 2-year-old appeared to sustain the worst injuries in the crash and was airlifted to Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego with several broken bones and unspecific internal injuries, San Diego County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Harrel said. But the child and the four others injured were all expected to survive.

The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. Monday as a 2010 Dodge Caliber crossover vehicle headed north in the southbound lane of South Santa Fe Avenue, Harrel said. In the 700 block of the business-lined two-lane road, the Caliber crashed head on into a 2005 Toyota Tundra.

While the 2-year-old in the Caliber was airlifted to the San Diego children’s hospital, the 30-year-old driver broke his wrist and was taken to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido, Harrel said. A 29-year-old passenger was taken to the same hospital for observation of her internal injuries.

The 52-year-old driver of the pickup truck and his 57-year-old female passenger both complained of pain and also went to Palomar Medical Center, according to the deputy.

“None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening,” Harrel said.

It wasn’t immediately known if drugs or alcohol impairment was a factor in the collision.

Traffic division investigators from the Vista sheriff’s substation were investigating the crash, and anyone with information regarding the collision was asked to call Harrel at 760-940-4356.