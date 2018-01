MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. — At least one person is dead and “multiple” others are wounded after a shooting at a high school in Kentucky Tuesday morning, according to the governor.

The incident happened at Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky. The suspect has been taken into custody.

Seven people were taken to hospitals, some by helicopter, said Darlene Lynn of Marshall County Emergency Management.

Governor Matt Bevin confirmed the fatality on Twitter Tuesday morning.