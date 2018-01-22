Some Imperial Beach residents say “thanks but no thanks” to brand new pool complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. -- On Monday night, the Sweetwater School District voted to spend almost $14million to renovate the pool complex at Mar Vista High School, a facility used by students and the community at large.

But many residents say they'd rather keep what they have out of fear the current facility will be shut down for many years until the new complex is designed and built.

"I'm really excited this could be a joint-use pool that city residents in Imperial Beach could use as well, I am disappointed there's a strong possibility they're going to close pool at the end of this year, it will affect a lot of kids," said resident Robert Patton.

Patton and other residents expect the pool to close at the end of the school year forcing water polo and swim teams to travel to other facilities for events.

But a district spokesperson said the pool's closure is not a done deal and something trustees don't intend on doing.

"It's important to us to maintain it, we know it's an important piece not only for Mar Vista community but entire South County community, said Manny Rubio, Communications Director for Sweetwater Schools.

The pool is not only home to Mar Vista High, but it also serves Southwest and San Ysidro High Schools as well.