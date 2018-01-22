Skydiver dies after landing on roof of home

PERRIS, Calif. — A skydiver died Monday after landing on the roof of a home in Perris, authorities said.

Firefighters were called to the home in the 200 block of Caldera Street just before 3 p.m., KTLA reported.

The first arriving engine company reported a body was on the roof of a home. Within half an hour, firefighters confirmed the person had died.

A witness who lives near the Caldera Street home told KTLA that the skydiver’s parachute did not open. The witness said he had called paramedics.

No other information was immediately available and the Sheriff’s Department was handling the investigation, according tot the Riverside County Fire Department.