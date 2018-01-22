Man walking while on cellphone injured in hit-and-run crash

SAN DIEGO – A man was struck by a car and seriously injured Monday night in a hit-and-run collision in the Mission Hills area of San Diego.

The victim was walking and talking on a cellphone in the number one lane in the 1800 block of Hancock Street just after 7:30 p.m. when a light-colored vehicle, possibly an SUV, exited Interstate 5 and struck him, police said.

The pedestrian suffered a life-threatening head injury as well as facial injuries and lacerations; he was taken to a hospital, police said.

The suspect vehicle was last seen heading east on Washington Street.

A description of the driver was not available. The vehicle may have sustained damage to the headlight area on the driver’s side, police said.