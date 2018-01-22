× Man dies two weeks after being shot in head

SAN DIEGO — A 52-year-old San Diego man shot in the head outside a Clairemont neighborhood home on Jan. 3 lingered in a hospital for nearly two weeks before dying of his injuries, police reported Monday.

San Diego police homicide Lt. Mike Holden said Frank Magana, who went by the nickname “Pancho,” died Jan. 16.

No arrests have been made, and Holden said there was “no suspect information that can be released at this time.”

The gunfire was reported about 7 p.m. on Jan. 3 in the 4600 block of Sauk Avenue, south of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard and east of Genesee Avenue. Officers found Magana lying on the ground in front of a home, Holden said.