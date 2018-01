SAN DIEGO – Firefighters were battling a fully-engulfed commercial building in Rolando, a neighborhood near San Diego State Monday.

A fire was reported at a commercial building that was under construction near Amherst and 68th streets around noon.

Smoke from the fire was seen for miles, including on San Diego State campus.

Fire near El Cajon Blvd and 68th St causes smoke to be seen from campus. San Diego Fire-Rescue is responding pic.twitter.com/mj6kLygydX — The Daily Aztec (@TheDailyAztec) January 22, 2018

This story will be updated as information becomes available.