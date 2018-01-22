San Diego’s COO is leaving for Carlsbad

CARLSBAD, Calif. – Carlsbad City Manager Kevin Crawford announced Monday the appointment of Scott Chadwick as chief operations officer, a position that oversees the city’s day to day administrative functions.

Following the announcement, San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer tapped Kris Michell to be the city’s COO, the Voice of San Diego reported.

Chadwick has served as chief operating officer for the City of San Diego since 2013.

During his tenure, Chadwick gained national recognition for using technology to improve service, increase transparency and boost community engagement, according to City of Carlsbad spokeswoman Kristina Ray.

Chadwick accelerated the completion of major infrastructure improvements, including an ambitious five year goal to repair 1,000 miles of streets.

“Scott will be a tremendous resource to Carlsbad,” said Crawford. “Not only does he bring a wealth of experience, he is committed to investing in city employees and developing their talents so we can provide the very best service to our community.”

He began his career at the City of San Diego as a labor relations officer, then became human resources director in 2009. Prior to joining the City of San Diego, Chadwick served in the United States Army.

Carlsbad has 685 full time and 179 part-time employees. The fiscal year 2017-18 budget is $311.6 million, and the city has a cash reserve of about $70 million, according to Ray.