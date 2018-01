× Search underway for person who fell off Crystal Pier

(SAN DIEGO) — San Diego Fire-Rescue is searching the waters near Crystal Pier in Pacific Beach Sunday evening, after receiving a report that a person fell off the pier.

Rescue crews were called out just after 5:30 p.m. Witnesses say the person may also have hit their head on their way down, San Diego Fire-Rescue spokesperson Monica Munoz said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.