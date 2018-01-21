San Diego remembers John Coleman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Meteorologist John Coleman graced airwaves across the country.

Appearing on Fox News and CNN over global warming, he was full of both knowledge and personality, but Saturday he passed away at the age of 83 at his home in Las Vegas.

Having retired in 2014, "America’s Finest City" was lucky enough to have the weatherman, and founder of the Weather Channel, right in our own back yard. He also worked closely with local meteorologist Alex Tardy from the National Weather Service.

“He was passionate about his work about the weather so he really had a lot to contribute about the weather enterprise," Tardy said. "I remember a couple times he would tell me, 'Hey, did you know that I started the Weather Channel?'"

Coleman not only started the Weather Channel, but prior to he was the first meteorologist on “Good Morning America.” He worked at television stations in New York, Chicago and here in San Diego at KUSI, impacting the lives of San Diegans young and old.

“I mean, even my kids (remember seeing him when) he was still on air here. And as soon as he would come on they’d turn their heads and say, 'there he is, hold on let's see what he has to say, he’s gonna do his signature move,'" Tardy said.

His signature dance moves and strong yet silly personality were among many of his qualities. Even if you didn’t agree with his views, he was impossible not to like.