Broadcast legend John Coleman dead at 83

SAN DIEGO – John Coleman, a long-serving San Diego weatherman and founder of The Weather Channel, has died at the age of 83.

KUSI anchor Jason Austell tweeted news of Coleman’s death early Sunday. The San Diego Union-Tribune reported he died Saturday night in Las Vegas, where he lived.

Born in Alpine, Texas, in 1934, he began his television career at a station in Champaign, Illinois.

Coleman was the first weatherman on “Good Morning America” at its premiere on the ABC network in 1975.

He went on to found The Weather Channel in 1980, and worked at KUSI in San Diego for the last two decades of his career before retiring in 2014.