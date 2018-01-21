× Authorities search for gunman who fatally shot 3-year-old in Compton

COMPTON, CA – After the fatal shooting of a 3-year-old boy in Compton, deputies from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department are still on the hunt for the gunman, officials said Sunday.

The shooting happened Saturday night at about 7:44 p.m. in the 2800 block of West Alondra Boulevard, officials said in the hours following the incident. Shots broke out after two men got into an argument in the parking lot of a liquor store, officials later said, confirming the incident was gang-related.

Just as the two men were arguing, one got into a vehicle that was being driven by his girlfriend, authorities said. As they started driving away, the other man fired shots at them.

At some point, a 3-year-old boy inside the vehicle with the couple was shot, officials said.

A short time later, it appears that same couple drove to a Mexican restaurant about a mile and half away.

An employee at the eatery, the Lucky Star Cafe located on South Central Avenue in Carson, said she watched as the pair drove into the restaurant’s parking lot.

“We were working here last night when we saw a car driving in,” said Maria Ortega, the employee.

“The guy come out with a kid … and the kid (had) blood all over his body,” she said.

Ortega said the man carrying the child was asking for help and the woman was crying out for someone to assist the child. She said a customer called 911 and deputies arrived shortly after.

The boy was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, officials said.

Meanwhile, customers inside the restaurant grew worried the gunman was there, as confusion arose over when and where the child had been shot, and the restaurant locked all its doors.

Authorities have not released information about the relationship between the toddler and the couple.

The shooter is described only as an adult man who was seen driving away in a dark-colored sedan. Officials said anyone with information about the crime can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.