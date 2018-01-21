× 1 person airlifted after crash on Interstate 8

BOULEVARD – One person was airlifted to a hospital after a two- car crash on Interstate 8 sent a sedan down a ravine in East County.

The crash was at around 9:45 a.m. on eastbound 8 just before state Route 94’s eastern terminus in Boulevard, according to Cal Fire San Diego and the California Highway Patrol.

A white sedan and a brown sedan were involved in the collision, and the brown sedan was thrown into brush off the freeway.

One person was extricated from the brown sedan, said Cal Fire Capt. Jon Heggie.

That person was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego, according to the CHP.