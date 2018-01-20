SDPD cracks down on jaywalkers, unsafe drivers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The San Diego Police Department is conducting an increased traffic safety enforcement operation Saturday.

Officers were on the lookout for "collision-causing factors" throughout the city from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

"Routine traffic patrols will focus efforts in trouble spots while special targeted patrols will also be deployed to crack down on drivers and pedestrians who violate traffic laws meant to protect all roadway users," SDPD Officer Mark McCullough said. "Officers will be looking for traffic offenses made by drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians alike that can lead to life-changing injuries."

McCullough said attention will be directed toward drivers speeding, making illegal turns, failing to stop for signs and signals and failing to yield to pedestrians in crosswalks.

Police also are looking for pedestrians who cross illegally or fail to yield to drivers who have the right-of-way.

Funding for the program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, McCullough said.