Police search for gunmen in string of cell phone robberies

SAN DIEGO — Police were looking Saturday for a group of suspects wanted in three armed robberies in Mid-City.

The robberies, which occurred within close proximity of each other in the early evening hours Friday, are believed to be connected by a dark-colored Honda sedan that was awaiting the suspects in all three cases, police said. In all three robberies, the suspects were described as black males in their late teens to early 20s.

The first robbery was reported at 5:35 p.m. in the 4500 block of 60th Street, according to San Diego police Sgt. Michael Tansey.

Three juvenile females were walking home from a nearby grocery store when they were approached by three males on foot. One of the suspects pulled a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at the girls, Tansey said.

The suspect demanded one of the victims’ cell phones, and while she gave it up, another victim fought with one of the suspects, according to Tansey. The suspects fled to a waiting Honda sedan, which headed west on El Cajon Boulevard.

The second robbery was reported around the same time as the first, but occurred in the 5500 block of Trojan Avenue. Two adult victims and one juvenile victim were walking home from soccer practice at Colina Del Sol Park when they were approached by two male suspects on foot, Tansey said. One of the suspects pulled a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at the victims, again demanding cell phones.

One of the adult victims threw their cell phone over a nearby fence, Tansey said, the suspect then struck that victim with the gun, causing a minor injury. The juvenile victim gave the suspects a cell phone, Tansey added.

In this robbery, the suspect with the gun was described as black, 6 feet tall, medium build, and wearing a red jacket with white pants.

The third robbery occurred at 5:50 p.m. in the 4900 block of Trojan Avenue where a female juvenile victim was walking with her mother when a dark-colored Honda sedan pulled up next to them and stopped.

Three males exited the vehicle and one of them grabbed the girl and pushed her to the ground, Tansey said. Another of the males pushed the victim’s mother to the ground.

One of the suspects grabbed the juvenile’s phone from her hand and the three males fled in the vehicle. The victims told police the Honda had tinted windows.

Mid-City detectives are handling the robbery investigations, Tansey said.