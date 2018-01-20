× Local gas prices continue rise as oil trades near two-year high

SAN DIEGO – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose seven-tenths of a cent Saturday to $3.227, one day after increasing one-tenth of a cent.

The average price is eight-tenths of a cent more than one week ago, 15.4 cents higher than one month ago and 38.4 cents more than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

“Oil prices continue to trade near two-year highs, which affects fuel production costs, but inventories at the moment are reportedly good as refineries prepare to shut down units for scheduled maintenance, which will start reducing production sometime in the next month or so,” said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.