How the government shutdown affects San Diego

SAN DIEGO – On day one of the government shutdown, San Diegans were feeling the repercussions after lawmakers were unable to agree on a stopgap funding measure to continue government services.

In a rare Saturday session, the House and Senate reconvened but have yet to find a resolution.

Those hoping to visit Cabrillo National Monument Saturday were forced to turn around. The park posted on its website it is closed due to the shutdown.

The military, which makes up the largest part of the local federal economy, will continue to report for duty, but may not get paid if the shutdown goes past February 1 -- including troops in combat. Local military reservists were sent home Saturday and told not to return Sunday for duty.

Some federal employees will be placed on furlough, meaning they will not report to work Monday. There are about 35,000 federal employees in the San Diego region, though not all will be furloughed, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

If this shutdown is anything like that in 2013, for every week the federal government is out of commission, it could cost San Diego about $7 million in economic activity per week.