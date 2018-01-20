Hit-run driver strikes 8-year-old boy on skateboard

SAN DIEGO — An 8-year-old boy suffered a fractured right femur Saturday when he rolled on his skateboard into the side of a vehicle whose driver did not stop at the scene, authorities said.

It happened at 4:45 p.m. at 5774 Andros Place, San Diego police Sgt. Michael Tansey said.

The boy was sitting on his skateboard and rolled out of the private driveway into the street, Tansey said.

“The juvenile skateboarder failed to yield to the vehicle and struck the driver’s side of the vehicle,” he said. His legs were extended at the time.

The vehicle continued in a northbound direction, Tansey said.