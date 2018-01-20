19-year-old man stabbed in Vista
VISTA – A 19-year-old man was stabbed Saturday morning in Vista.
Deputies responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon on the 1200 block of North Santa Fe Avenue around 1:20 a.m., said sheriff’s Sgt. L. Nguyen.
Deputies found the victim suffering from several stab wounds, Nguyen said. He was taken to a hospital where he was listed in critical, but stable condition.
His wounds are believed to be not life-threatening, the sergeant said.
There was no suspect information available.