Vandals cover business park with graffiti

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FALLBROOK, Calif. –- When workers arrived at a North County business park Friday morning, they found white graffiti covering windows, doors and the business directory.

The two-story Fallbrook Arts Medical Center building on Elder Street suffered extensive damage. When employees of several businesses that work in the building arrived, they found white writing scrawled all over the place. At least one car parked near the building was also painted with graffiti, and at least one office had been broken into.

Paula Pena works at a physical therapy office in the building. She spent most of her morning trying to clean up the mess. She said a similar thing happened about a month ago.

"This has happened previous times before. There's vandalism upstairs as well," Pena said. "There's an empty office here as well, and they broke in and vandalized the inside."

There was no immediate estimate on the cost of the damage to the building.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is investigating the vandalism.