Thousands expected at San Diego Women’s March Saturday

SAN DIEGO -- Tens of thousands are expected to march in the streets of downtown San Diego Saturday for the second annual Women's March.

The focus of the march is to "engage and empower our global community to support women's rights, human rights, access to healthcare, social and environmental justice, safety and economic security," according to the Women's March website. "This peaceful demonstration will also bring attention to the 2018 elections, magnifying the work being done by community organizations to turn out the vote!"

Senator Toni Atkins, Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez-Fletcher, Congresswoman Susan Davis, Assemblywoman Shirley Weber, Councilmember Barbara Bry and Councilmember Georgette Gomez are expected to attend the event.

Participants will meet at Waterfront Park at 10 a.m. before embarking on a 1.29-mile march, heading south on North Harbor Drive and returning to the park on Pacific Highway.

North Harbor Drive and Pacific Highway will be closed to traffic 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday's event was expected to be larger than last year's inaugural San Diego Women's March, which drew more than 100,000 people.

For more information on the march, including transportation and parking, click here.