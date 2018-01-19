Shots fired at suspected car thief after North County chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAINBOW, Calif. -- At least one Riverside County sheriff's deputy opened fire Friday on an auto-theft suspect following a road chase that ended in the far northern reaches of the San Diego area.

The gunfire in the rural Rainbow community northeast of Fallbrook was reported about 11:30 a.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. No one was injured.

Details about the pursuit were sketchy, but it began in the San Diego area about 10 a.m. and continued north on Interstate 15 into southern Riverside County. California Highway Patrol was briefly involved in the chase, CHP public-affairs Officer Jim Bettencourt said.

The shooting apparently took place at the end of the pursuit on Rainbow Valley Boulevard.

There were no reports that the deputy-involved shooting left anyone wounded, San Diego County sheriff's Lt. Christopher Collier said.

As of 2 p.m.,Rainbow Valley Boulevard was closed from Chica to West Rainbow Valley due to the investigation.

FOX 5 reporter Sharon Chen is heading to the shooting scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.