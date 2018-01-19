× Port of San Diego unveils next generation EV charging stations

SAN DIEGO – San Diego Gas & Electric Friday will unveil several new projects at the 10th Avenue Marine Terminal to expand the county’s electric vehicle charging infrastructure to support semi-trucks and other commercial vehicles.

Officials from the utility will be joined by Port of San Diego officials, environmental activists and business leaders to share details and examples of newly approved projects that they say will help reduce air pollution in Southern California by increasing the electrification of the number one source of dirty air, transportation.

The infrastructure will support electric semi-trucks, forklifts at industrial and commercial hubs. The utility will demonstrate the use of an electric reach stacker, used to move shipping containers at port, which is the fist of its kind at the Port of San Diego.