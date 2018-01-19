Future USS Omaha arrives at new homeport of San Diego

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – The future USS Omaha arrived at her new homeport of San Diego Friday.

The littoral combat ship made her maiden voyage from Mobile, Alabama to Naval Base San Diego, making stops along the way in Mayport, Florida; Norfolk, Virginia; Guantanamo Bay, Cuba and Manzanillo, Mexico.

"I couldn't be prouder of the hard work and dedication Omaha's crew has exhibited over the last eight months away from our homeport and bringing our ship to life," said Cmdr. Michael Toth, Omaha's commanding officer. "Their efforts have safely brought Omaha to homeport and set a culture of pride, professionalism and excellence which will endure in the years to come."

Omaha will be commissioned in downtown San Diego on February 3.

"After her commissioning, Omaha will join Commander, Surface Division 11 and immediately begin the next steps in preparing for deployment," said Capt. Jordy Harrison, commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron 1. "We are proud of this ship and her crew and welcome them to the growing Fleet of LCS."

The ship is the eleventh littoral combat ship to enter the fleet and sixth Independence-variant littoral combat ship, joining USS Independence (LCS 2), USS Coronado (LCS 4), USS Jackson (LCS 6), USS Montgomery (LCS 8) and USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) in homeport San Diego.