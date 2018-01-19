Driver seriously hurt in head-on crash near Safari Park

SAN DIEGO — A head-on collision near the San Diego Zoo Safari Park left one of the motorists seriously hurt and the other less severely injured Friday.

The crash in the 14500 block of San Pasqual Valley Road occurred shortly after 6:30 a.m., when an eastbound Toyota FJ Cruiser veered to the left over a set of double yellow lines and crashed into a westbound Honda Accord, according to San Diego police.

Medics took the 33-year-old driver of the latter vehicle to a hospital with fractures to both his legs, a broken left arm and facial abrasions, Officer Tony Martinez said.

The other motorist, a 35-year-old man, was treated for scrapes and evaluated for complaints of chest pain.

Drug or alcohol impairment was not a factor in the collision, Martinez said.