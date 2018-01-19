Suspect arrested after driver carjacked at knifepoint

SAN DIEGO– San Diego police arrested a suspect Friday morning about 20 minutes after he allegedly carjacked a man at knifepoint in the Rolando neighborhood, authorities said.

The victim was loading items into the back of his 2006 Jeep Commander about 1:25 a.m. in the 6300 block of El Cajon Boulevard when he was approached by a suspect who pointed a weapon at him and demanded his keys, San Diego police Officer Tony Martinez said. The victim, who believed the suspect was armed with a gun, complied with the demands and turned over his keys.

About 20 minutes after the suspect drove away in the Jeep, a police sergeant spotted the stolen SUV near 54th Street and Streamview Drive in the Oak Park area, less than three miles from the carjacking site, Martinez said. Officers stopped the Jeep and arrested the driver, 22-year-old Darius Flournoy.

The victim later identified Flournoy as the man who stole his Jeep, Martinez said. While searching Flournoy, police found a large knife, which they believe was the weapon he used during the carjacking.

Flournoy was booked into the San Diego Central Jail just after 5 this morning on felony carjacking and weapon charges. He was being held in lieu of $75,000 bail as robbery unit detectives continued to investigate the theft.