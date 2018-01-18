Woman stabbed to death during argument at bus stop

EL CAJON, Calif. — Police in El Cajon searched Thursday for a woman believed to have fatally stabbed another woman at a bus stop after she was confronted by the victim and the victim’s pit bull.

Homicide detectives believe an argument may have prompted the violence and were investigating if the women knew each other before the violent confrontation, El Cajon police Lt. Walt Miller said.

It happened about 3 p.m. Tuesday, when a car the victim was riding in pulled up to a bus stop in the 100 block of West Madison Avenue just south of Interstate 8 and state Route 67, Miller said. The victim and her pit bull got out of the vehicle to confront a woman who was near the bus bench.

During the ensuing confrontation, “the woman near the bus bench produced a knife and stabbed the other woman multiple times,” Miller said.

The wounded victim got back into the vehicle and was driven to a hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead, the lieutenant said. The victim’s identity was withheld pending family notifications.

Police described the suspect as a roughly 5-foot-6-inch, 125-pound black woman in her 20s with black hair and dark eyes. She wore a gray sweatshirt and dark jeans.

Anyone with information about the slaying was asked to call the El Cajon Police Department’s Investigations Division at 619-579-3320.