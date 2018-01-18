Police search for driver in Escondido hit-and-run

Posted 4:53 PM, January 18, 2018, by , Updated at 05:30PM, January 18, 2018

A vehicle of the same make, model, year and color of the suspect vehicle.

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Authorities Thursday asked the public for help in identifying a driver who fled following a North County traffic accident that left a pedestrian severely injured.

The victim, a delivery driver, was walking in a parking lot outside a pharmacy in the 1500 block of West Valley Parkway in Escondido about 8:45 a.m. last Thursday when he was struck by a blue two-door Ford Focus hatchback or similar vehicle, according to police.

Following the crash, the driver fled, despite windshield and hood damage sustained by the car, which is believed to be an early 2000s model.

The suspect vehicle at the time of the collision. Damage to the windshield and hood is visible.

The victim was hospitalized for treatment of serious but non-life- threatening trauma, police said.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call Officer Mike Nelson at 760-839-4407.

Related stories