Parents face life in prison for torture, imprisonment of children

RIVERSIDE, Calif. – The Riverside District attorney Thursday said the parents of the 13 siblings found confined in their home in Perris will be charged with dozens of felonies and face 94 years to life in prison if convicted on all charges.

David Turpin, 57, and Louise Turpin, 49, have been in police custody since Sunday after authorities said they found their children — ranging in age from 2 to 29 — appearing “malnourished and very dirty” and three of them chained to furniture at their home in Perris, southeast of Los Angeles.

The couple will be charges with 12 counts of torture and 12 counts of false imprisonment. In addition, David Turpin will be charged with a lews act on a child.

The couple also faces charges of abuse of dependent adults and child abuse and neglect.

The alleged crimes took place between 2010 and the present in the cities of Murrieta and Perris.

