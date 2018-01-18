× County animal shelters net 33,000 pounds of donated food

RANCHO SANTA FE – Animal rescue groups from across Southern California Thursday will begin collecting over 33,000 pounds of dog food donated by pet food company Blue Buffalo.

The food is being distributed at the Helen Woodward Animal Center. The first group will pick up its share — 1,500 pounds — at 11 a.m. Thursday. Some 20 other groups will pick up food through the weekend, according to the center.

“We are so grateful to Blue Buffalo,” said Renee Resko, vice president of development at the center. “They genuinely share our love of pets and share our commitment to trying to find ways to spread the message of adoption and help rescue organizations. We work with partner rescue organizations year-round and we see how dedicated they are to the animals. It means a lot that we’re able to help facilitate this donation.”

Blue Buffalo approached Helen Woodward about serving as a center for the food distribution. The donations will be a huge help to smaller animal welfare organizations that struggle with limited funding, the center said.

The company has worked with the center since 2013, including with the Home 4 the Holidays adoption campaign.

The nonprofit Helen Woodward center was founded in 1972 and offers adoptions, educational and therapeutic programs.