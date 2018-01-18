Controlled burns start near Pine Valley, smokey skies possible

SAN DIEGO - OCTOBER 27: Firecrews light a controlled fire in an attempt to counteract the Cedar Fire October 27, 2003 near Lakeside in San Diego, California. The death toll stands at 13, with more than 1,000 homes being reduced to ashes as southern California fires continue to burn. Winds have eased a bit, but 30,000 homes remain threatened by the fires, which have charred more than 400,000 acres, according to officials. Davis, who has activated the National Guard, predicted damages will be in the billions of dollars. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)
PINE VALLEY – Firefighters will conduct a controlled burn of roughly 100 acres of brush near Pine Valley beginning Thursday, authorities said.
The burn is expected to take several days to complete and will produce visible smoke throughout the county, Cal Fire spokesman Issac Sanchez said. Ignition of the blaze is scheduled to begin by mid-morning on the Corte Madera Ranch south of Interstate 8 near Pine Valley.
The planned 100-acre burn is the first of its kind this year under Cal Fire’s Vegetation Management Program, which uses prescribed fires to eliminate brush that could become hazardous fuel for wildland fires