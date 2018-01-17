UC Berkeley student detained by immigration authorities released in Otay Mesa

SAN DIEGO – A UC Berkeley student detained by immigration authorities in Otay Mesa was released Wednesday evening.

Border Patrol arrested Luis Mora, 20, on December 30 at a checkpoint on Campo Road after he and his girlfriend made a wrong turn on the way home from a party in Jamul, the Union-Tribune reported.

A Border Patrol spokeswoman said Mora was found in violation of his visa condition.

In 2011, Mora, who was born in Colombia and also has citizenship in Ecuador, came to the U.S. on a tourist visa with his mother, who enrolled him in school, according to the Union-Tribune. He overstayed his visa, making him an unauthorized immigrant.

Mora did not qualify for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program because he came to the U.S. after 2007.

Mora graduated from Otay Ranch High School, attended Southwestern College and eventually transferred to UC Berkeley.

“Going home now to #Berkeley. #FreeLuis will come home later this weekend. But he’s free and that’s all that matters. Thank you for sticking with us through this harrowing ordeal,” Mora’s attorney, Prerna Lal, tweeted Wednesday evening.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement sent FOX 5 the following statement:

“His immigration proceedings remain ongoing and case will be transferred to the local ICE office near his residence and the immigration court. The immigration judge will determine the outcome of his removal case.”