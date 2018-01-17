× Suspicious device found near U-Haul building

SAN DIEGO – Evacuations were ordered near a U-Haul center in Lemon Grove after a suspicious device was found Wednesday.

A bomb squad has been sent to a self-storage business in the 1800 block of Massachusetts Avenue, near Main Street in Lemon Grove, where a caller reported finding what appeared to be a “military practice device,” a sheriff’s lieutenant says.

Deputies have evacuated the immediate area and shut down some traffic lanes as a precaution pending resolution of the situation.