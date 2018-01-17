Suspect arrested in fatal New Year’s Day stabbing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VISTA, Calif. -- A homeless man was in custody Wednesday on suspicion of murdering a fellow homeless man near the mouth of the San Luis Rey River in Oceanside on New Year's Day.

Jereme Joseph Rasmussen, 25, was booked into county jail in Vista early this morning in connection with the stabbing death of 33-year-old David Viars, who was found mortally wounded in the 1100 block of North Coast Highway about 11:45 p.m. on Jan. 1, Oceanside police spokesman Tom Bussey said.

Medics took the victim to a trauma center, where he was pronounced dead.

Rasmussen was arrested Tuesday in Westminster along with his wife, Kelsey, for allegedly trying to pass stolen checks, Bussey said. Authorities in the Orange County city ran a check on them, discovered that they were wanted in San Diego County and turned them over to the Oceanside Police Department.

As of late this afternoon, Kelsey Rasmussen, who also is homeless, was not listed as having been booked into jail. It was unclear if she also will face charges over the death of Viars.

Jereme Rasmussen was being held on $500,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Thursday.

Officials have disclosed no suspected motive for the killing.