Sold-out concert benefits horses, workers displaced by Lilac Fire

SOLANA BEACH, Calif. — A sold-out concert at BellyUp Tavern in Solana Beach Wednesday night raised money for horses and workers impacted when the Lilac Fire swept through the San Luis Rey Downs Training Center last month.

The wind-driven blaze that broke out Dec. 7 scorched 4,100 acres from Bonsall to Oceanside and destroyed 157 structures. It created havoc at San Luis Rey Downs, killing 46 horses and injuring four of their handlers.

The funds from the event will benefit trainers, grooms and stable help displaced by the fire and ongoing care for the injured horses, according to the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club.

The concert included performances by Burt Bacharach, a six-time Grammy Award-winning composer and horse owner and racing fan, and Elvis Costello, best known for his debut album “My Aim is True.”

Anjelica Huston, who won an Academy Award for her supporting role in “Prizzi’s Honor,” was the auctioneer.

“Tickets were expensive but we all thought, 100 percent of the proceeds are going to help these poor people, so it was a no-brainer I was going to help support it,” said Nina Detrow, who attended the event.

Tickets ranged from $250 to $1,000. The total amount of funds raised was not disclosed.