Sinkhole swallows truck, floods homes in Mountain View

SAN DIEGO – A pickup truck was stuck in a sinkhole and homes were damaged after a water main broke in Mountain View, just north of National City, Wednesday morning, police said.

The water main break was reported at 5:30 a.m. at Delta Street and Scott Drive, San Diego police Sgt. Sullivan said.

Water had flooded some homes in the 4900 block of Delta Street, police said.

Drivers should avoid the area as the streets were flooded.

The water was turned off by 7:15 a.m. and crews were assessing the damages.