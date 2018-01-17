Pacific Beach man arrested after uncle stabbed to death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - A man stabbed his 66-year-old uncle to death Wednesday morning in a Pacific Beach apartment, police said.

The slaying happened around 1:15 a.m. in the 1800 block of Diamond Street, San Diego police Sgt. Ed Zwibel said.

Homicide investigators did not immediately release details of the slaying, but media reports from the scene indicated the victim was a 66-year- old man who was stabbed at least a dozen times. Video showed a man, reportedly the victim's 37-year-old nephew, being led away in handcuffs by police.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim and suspect reportedly lived together at the apartment, but few other details were immediately available. Neighbors reportedly found a bloodied dog running around outside the complex that was believed to have been in the apartment at the time of the killing.