Marine killed at Camp Pendleton was from Wisconsin

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. – A Wisconsin man said his son was the young Marine who was stabbed to death Tuesday on the base.

Scott Weberpal told CNN affiliate WMTV in Madison, Wisconsin, that his son, Ethan Barclay-Weberpal, was stabbed to death on the San Diego County Marine base.

In a Facebook post dated Wednesday morning, the father wrote “with excruciating sadness and tears in my eyes” that his only son, was stabbed and killed by another Marine on Tuesday morning.

The Marine Times confirmed that Private First Class Ethan A. Barclay-Weberpal was the stabbing victim. Barclay-Weberpal was assigned to Lima Company, Headquarters and Services Battalion at School of Infantry-West, according to Capt. Joshua Pena.

The victim was 18 years old and had joined the Marine Corps in July 2017, Pena said.

The stabbing took place at the School of Infantry West on the Pendleton base. The name of the Marine arrested in the stabbing was not released.