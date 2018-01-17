3,500 pounds of marijuana found in earplugs shipment

SAN DIEGO – Customs officers found $1.9 million worth of marijuana hidden inside boxes of earplugs at the Otay Mesa Cargo facility, authorities announced Wednesday.

A 43-year-old man from Mexico with a B1/B2 visa was driving a 2009 Volvo tractor-trailer when he was sent to further inspection Friday afternoon, U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokeswoman Shalene Thomas said. Scans of the vehicle uncovered the illegal shipment of marijuana.

From Friday to Monday, CBP officers at San Diego and Imperial county port of entries found 3,409 pounds of marijuana, 267 pounds of methamphetamine, 48 pounds of cocaine and 4 pounds of heroin with a street value of over $3.6 million. The drugs were found in various vehicle compartments, including rocker panels, spare tire, doors and more.