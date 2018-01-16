Port to test custom boat to clean trash from San Diego Bay

SAN DIEGO — The Port of San Diego announced Monday that it is launching a pilot project to explore the use of a custom-made vessel to remove trash from San Diego Bay.

The port entered into an agreement with Zephyr Debris Removal LLC for the one-year trial. Zephyr’s vessel allows access to shallow and rough waters to remove debris from the ocean.

The port will contribute $100,000 to the project and allow the use of port property for docking and unloading in exchange for a 5 percent share of Zephyr’s revenue in connection with the technology, according to the port.

The project is part of the port’s Blue Economy Incubator, which assists in the creation, development and scaling of water-related businesses. Other projects include a shellfish aquaculture operation, copper remediation and a drive-in boat wash.

“Zephyr’s project is a great way to kick off the year and fits my 2018 theme, `Ocean Optimism,’ which is the belief that we should be incredibly optimistic about the potential of the ocean economy, the `Blue Economy,’ to be our greatest source of opportunity,” port Chairman Rafael Castellanos said. “Through our Blue Economy Incubator, projects like this support our position as a catalyst of our water-dependent economy while also ensuring San Diego Bay remains a vibrant resource for visitors and residents for generations to come.”