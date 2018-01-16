× Paraglider injured after crashing into cliff

SAN DIEGO –- A paraglider was injured Tuesday when he slammed into the cliffs below the Torrey Pines Glider Port.

Someone called 911 at around 11:15 a.m. to report that a man had crashed into the cliff and then fallen to the beach.

Rescuers found a man in his 20s on the beach and attempted to pull him up to the Glider Port with ropes. When that didn’t work, they called in a helicopter to airlift the man.

The extent of the man’s injuries were not known.