Oceanside police crack down on handicapped parking abusers

OCEANSIDE, Calif. – The Oceanside Police Department reported Tuesday that officers issued 25 parking citations over the holiday season for the misuse of disabled parking placards and illegally parking in spots marked for use by the disabled.

The special enforcement, which ran from Nov. 30 to Dec. 28, came at the requests of “a number of citizens” and its mission “was to make sure accessible parking spaces were available to people who actually need them,” especially during the busy shopping season around the holidays, department spokesman Tom Bussey said.

“The purpose of this increased enforcement was twofold — to make the public aware that it is illegal to park in handicapped accessible parking spaces without the proper plate or placard, and secondly, to enforce the abuse of non-handicapped drivers misusing handicapped placards that do not belong to them,” Bussey said.

While the special enforcement period ended after the holidays, the OPD said it would continue to enforce disabled persons parking laws throughout the year.