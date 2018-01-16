Kanye West and Kim Kardashian welcome baby with help of San Diego surrogate: report

SAN DIEGO – Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their third child with the help of a surrogate from San Diego, TMZ reported.

TMZ reported the surrogate gave birth to a healthy girl Monday. The surrogate lives in the San Diego area, according to the entertainment news website. It was unclear if she delivered the baby in San Diego or Los Angeles.

“January 15, 2018 12:47 am 7 lbs 6 oz Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl. We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister. Love, Kim Kardashian West”

The surrogate reportedly received $75,000 plus bonuses for carrying the reality TV couple’s baby.

Kardashian had medical issues when she was pregnant with her first two children.