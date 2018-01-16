× High-speed chase ends in Santee with car thief in jail

SANTEE, Calif. – A suspect who led deputies and California Highway Patrol officers on a high-speed chase through Alpine and Lakeside was arrested Monday afternoon in Santee after the pursued vehicle had two of its tires flattened by a spike strip.

Officers initially attempted to pull over a motorist for speeding on westbound Interstate 8 near Pine Valley at 4:23 p.m, said CHP Officer Jim Bettencourt.

The motorist refused to yield, and continued on the freeway at a speed of more than 100 mph.

“He would exit, get back on, exit, get back on,” Bettencourt said.

Deputies from the sheriff’s Alpine, Lakeside and Santee stations responded to a CHP request for assistance with the pursuit, according to San Diego County sheriff’s Sgt. Aaron Montan.

One the chase entered Santee, the CHP broke off the pursuit, Montan said.

“Shortly after, Cpl. Michael Lee was able to deploy a spike strip and deflate the pursued vehicle’s front and rear driver side tires,” Montan said. “The vehicle came to a stop at Cuyamaca Street and River Park Drive.”

The driver — whose name, age and gender were not immediately released — was then taken into custody, Montan said.

The vehicle had plates on it and a check of its vehicle identification number revealed it had been stolen, Montan said.

The suspect was then taken into the custody of CHP officers, Montan said.

Bettencourt said the CHP was investigating whether drugs or alcohol were involved.