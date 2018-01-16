Girl lying next to grieving grandfather in heartbreaking photo dies of cancer

In December, 5-year-old Braylynn was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer. The child's family was told she may live for a year, but in early January she entered hospice after experiencing complications.

Braylynn's family posted updates about her fight against cancer on Facebook. But a gut-wrenching photo of Braylynn with her grandfather earlier this month was shared around the world. Braylynn's maternal grandfather suffers from ALS. When he saw Braylynn in the hospital, he broke down.

Parker wrote on Facebook, "In a few days I will have to bury this beautiful little girl. Months, maybe even weeks, later, I will have to bury my father. Both of my heroes, gone, within the same year..."</dBraylynn's family has set up a GoFundMe page for medical and funeral expenses that has raised over $75,000. The family will post funeral arrangements once they have been made.