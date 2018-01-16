FEMA assistance now available for Lilac Fire victims

SAN DIEGO – County residents whose property was damaged during the Lilac Fire can register for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, county officials announced Monday.

The FEMA registration is available online or by phone. Grants from the agency may include help paying rent, home repairs, property loss by those who are uninsured and other fire-related needs that are not covered by insurance, according to the county.

Low-interest loans are available from the U.S. Small Business Administration for businesses of all size, homeowners and renters. The loans cover losses that may not be covered by insurance or other programs.

County officials said that those affected by the fire should register even if they have insurance.

Registration is available online or by phone between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. Eastern time at (800) 621-3362.

By the county’s count, 113 homes were destroyed and 55 were damaged in the Lilac Fire, which broke out in Pala Mesa on Dec. 7.

Driven by Santa Ana winds, the blaze that scorched 4,100 acres in North County over several days also destroyed two business structures and damaged another five. Ninety other buildings, such as sheds or barns, were destroyed and 18 were damaged, according to the county.