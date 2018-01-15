× Woman found stabbed to death near park identified

SAN DIEGO – A woman whose body was discovered near a South Encanto park was identified Monday.

Lavaughn Rawshanda Nicole Williams, 29, was found dead just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of South 66th Street, San Diego Police Department Lt. Todd Griffin said.

Williams was stabbed in the upper body, and her death is being investigated as a homicide, Griffin said.

Police made the grisly discovery after they were alerted by a passerby.

“Officers at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park who were working a San Diego Police Department recruiting event were contacted by a concerned citizen,” Griffin said. “That citizen reported seeing an unconscious unresponsive female.”

Officers headed to a nearby ravine slope, where they found Williams’ body in a “precarious position” that hindered their ability to immediately begin investigating, Griffin said.

The body was eventually moved, and investigators determined Williams had been stabbed, Griffin said.

Police asked anyone with information on the incident to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.