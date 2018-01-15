What’s closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day?

SAN DIEGO – Most government offices will be closed Monday in observation of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

San Diego city and county offices, libraries, pools and some recreational facilities will be closed. Many parks operated by the city and county will be open, as will city golf courses and skate parks. Public buildings in Balboa Park will be closed.

The Metropolitan Transit System and North County Transit District will operate on regular weekday schedules.

The entire National Park system will offer free entrance to the parks that charge entry fees.

Numerous organizations are answering MLK’s “call to service” gathering in communities to provide for their neighbors.