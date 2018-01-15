Parents arrested after 13 malnourished siblings found in SoCal home

PERRIS, Calif. – A 911 call from a 17-year-old girl led police to a Southern California home where they discovered 12 siblings, some chained to beds, being held captive by their parents, police said.

Police went to the home in the 100 block of Muir Woods Road on Sunday after the teenager found a cell phone in the house and called them. She told a dispatcher that her 12 brothers and sisters were being held captive in horrible conditions by her parents.

Officer from the Perris Police Department and the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. They found several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in “dark and foul-smelling” conditions. In all, they found 13 people being held in the home, including the girl who made the 911 call. On further investigation, they learned that seven of the “children” were actually adults, ranging in age from 18 to 29.

Officers said the 17-year-old girl was emaciated and looked like she was only 10 years old. Many of the other victims also appeared to be malnourished and very dirty.

Investigators interviewed the parents, 57-year-old David Allen Turpin and 49-year-old Louse Anna Turpin, at the home. When the parents were unable to explain why their children were being restrained and kept in filthy conditions, both were arrested on suspicion of child endangerment and torture. Bail for each is set at $9,000,000.

The 13 victims, ranging in age from 2 to 29, were taken to area hospitals for examination and treatment. The six children were in the custody of Riverside Child Protective Services. The seven adults were beign helpd by Riverside Adult Protective Services.